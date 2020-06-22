Roland L. Eaton Sr.

Roland Lee Eaton Sr., 76, of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Stephens City, VA.
Roland was born on October 8, 1943 in Paw Paw, WV the son of the late Roy and Edith Funk Eaton. He was a Capon Bridge High School graduate in 1962. He worked for Berryville Graphics for 42 years in Berryville, VA. Roland was a member of Winchester Parkinson Support Group and was a former member of the Moose Lodge #2139 in Berryville, VA. He loved gardening, collecting antiques and guns.
Roland married Shirley Nickleson Eaton on June 6, 1964 in Cumberland, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years is a son: Roland Lee Eaton Jr. (Oscar) of Winchester VA.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Woodrow Cemetery near Paw Paw, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
