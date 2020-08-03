Roland Lee Nelson
Roland Lee Nelson died in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He and his wife, Hilda Taylor Nelson, both died of COVID-19 within two days of each other. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 4th.
Roland was born in 1927, in Winchester, Virginia. He was the son of Elsie Sirbaugh and Edgar Clifton Nelson. Roland graduated from John Handley High School a year early and despite his age, left almost immediately to serve in the U.S. Army as a recruit for the Counter Intelligence Corps in Germany.
When Roland returned from Germany, he attended business college in Washington, D.C. in order to return to Winchester to serve as an accountant for his uncle, H.F. Nelson’s businesses. After his uncle’s death, Roland worked for many years at National Fruit Product Company in Winchester as Personnel Director and Plant Manager.
Roland was a gifted athlete and enjoyed most athletic endeavors. As a teenager, he loved playing football and working as a golf caddy and life guard. Later, he was an avid golfer at Winchester Country Club and the first Club Champion at the former Carper’s Valley Golf Club. He was also a prolific and inspired artist, creating thoughtful and beautiful art for family and friends.
Early in their marriage, Roland and Hilda moved to the country to renovate an old house named Round Hill. While there, they bred Boxer puppies. The country life didn’t last long, but the numerous charming stories and a long line of Boxer companions did. Bonnie Belle, Balmer, and Mr. B were just some of Roland and Hilda’s sidekicks over the years.
Roland played poker regularly with a group of friends, was active in the Lions Club, and served as an usher at First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. After his retirement, Roland volunteered for Winchester Health System and the American Red Cross. He and Hilda enjoyed traveling in retirement, but Kennebunkport, Maine, which was their summer getaway for decades, maintained a special place in their hearts.
After Roland and his wife, Hilda, moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2005, Roland and Hilda joined the Senior Center (now The Center at Belvedere). Roland also kept up his lifelong fitness routine at ACAC.
Roland is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Nelson and Brian Jackson, as well as his cherished grandsons, Sabin Keen, Edward Hugh, and Roland Taylor Hill Jackson, all of Charlottesville. He was predeceased by another beloved grandson, John Mercer Jackson.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who have helped Roland (and us) along the way. We will be forever grateful for your patience, support, and selflessness.
There will be a private graveside service. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at www.covid19responsefund.org or, to give via check, donations may be mailed to:
United Nations Foundation/COVID-19 Fund
P.O. Box 96619
Washington, D.C. 20090-6619
Checks should be made payable to “COVID-19 Response Fund”.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.