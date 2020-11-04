Roland Nathaniel Clarke, 73, of Winchester died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home.
Roland was often referred to as "Nat" by his loved ones.
Mr. Clarke was born on January 19, 1947, in Forestville, MD. He was the son of the Rev. John Curtis Clarke and Blanche White Clarke. He was a graduate of the Class of 1965 at Johnson Williams. He was a member of the St. Luke Baptist Church, Berryville, VA; a member of the NAACP Chapter of Winchester, and politically involved in the community. He served in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Marshiell, who he affectionately called "Tootie"; two sons, Roland Jr. (Brittany) of Arlington, TX, Trammel Dell of Detroit, MI; two stepdaughters, Tanya Bell of Winchester, VA, Veneice Fox of Berryville, VA; one brother Mark Clarke of Winchester, VA; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. and Mrs. John Clarke, Sr.; one brother John Curtis Clarke, Jr.; three sisters, Jone Mason, Janice Harris, and Delores Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Milton Valley Cemetery, Berryville, VA. The viewing will be from 10am to 11am and the funeral will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Milton Valley Cemetery, Berryville, VA, with Military Honors Afforded by the United States Navy and Winchester VFW Post #2123.
The Rev. Delbert Pope will officiate the service and Minister Mark Clarke will be the eulogist.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 East Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Contributions can be made to Capital Caring, 24419 Millstream Dr., Aldie, VA 20105.
