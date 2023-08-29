Roland T. Oliver
Roland Thurman Oliver, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
Roland was born in 1936 in Grand Bay, AL, the son of the late R.S. and Mattie Oliver. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired as an HVAC technician from West Jersey Heating & Air company. Roland was a member of the Jaycee’s Men’s Association, Happy Hour Club and a talented banjoist in a Mummers’ brigade. Roland will be dearly missing by his family, friends, and neighbors.
He is survived and forever loved by his wife of 57 years, Mary Oliver. He lives on through his daughters, Kimberly Oliver Prock (David) of San Francisco, CA, Kelly Oliver (Nick Fynn) of Oakland, CA; and son, Derek Oliver (Becki) of Winchester, VA. Roland’s creativity and kindness are carried on by his grandchildren, Owen O. Prock of San Francisco, CA, Ryley C. Prock of San Francisco, CA, Theron R. Fynn of Oakland, CA, Jacob C. Oliver of Winchester, VA, Ryan C. Oliver of Winchester, VA and Ally S. Oliver of Winchester, VA.
Services for Roland will be private.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Roland, consider wearing purple more often and enjoying a Southern Comfort, if you are so inclined.
