Roland William Riddell passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 28, 2021. He was born in New York City on July 15, 1937, and was raised in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Western High School in 1956 then served in the Navy until 1958 before pursuing studies in business administration at Boston University. He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 and spent his career in mortgage banking, initially with B. F. Saul Company and later with his own successful startup firms. Roland relocated to Inwood, West Virginia, in 1983 when he married Dr. Catherine Silver-Riddell.
Roland was a devout Christian and an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and served on the vestry and sang in the church’s choir. He received a certificate in Education for Ministry and was the lay pastoral associate for Christ Episcopal Church in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, in the 1990s. He had a passion for music, art and literature. Roland enjoyed playing many different instruments including string instruments, piano and woodwinds, especially the flute. He played the Domra in the American Balalaika Symphony Orchestra for 9 years. He is remembered by friends and family as "a true Renaissance man."
He was predeceased by his father Richard John Riddell, his mother Jean Montgomery Riddell, and by a son Wildi Wire Riddell. He is survived by his wife Catherine and seven children: Raymond Montgomery Riddell (Leslee), Richard Russell Riddell (Shannon Metcalf), Robert Roland Riddell (Sandra Correa), Colette Riddell, Eric Roland Riddell (May Kanti), Christian John Riddell (Lara Samuels) and Elizabeth Catherine Riddell. He is survived by 6 grandchildren: Charlotte, Gianna "GiGi" Grace, Raquel Isabella "Bella”, Remi, Savannah and Sophie. He leaves 3 sisters: Joan Baer, Marise Riddell, Sarah "Sally" Arthur, and several nieces and nephews.
Roland had a wonderful sense of humor and noble compassion for the fellow man. He was a great American. He loves Jesus.
Roland will be laid to rest at the family gravesite, Dellwood Cemetery, in Manchester, Vermont. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in the Spring of 2022.
