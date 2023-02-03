Ronald Alan Miller “Ronnie”
Ronald Alan “Ronnie” Miller, 67, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home.
Ronnie was born in 1955 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Wesley H. and Violet M. Miller. He was a home builder, bricklayer, and overall, a self-made tradesman. Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending auctions. He was a member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
Ronnie married Donna Smoke on July 25, 1986, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Shannon Miller of Winchester, VA, Brandy Miller Hayes (Josh) of Shippensburg, PA, Kaitlyn Miller of Hanover, PA , and his daughter from a former marriage, Crystal Bowley of Winchester, VA; sisters, Sharon Kerns of Bloomery, WV, and Brenda George of Winchester, VA; nine grandchildren, with #10 due in February.
Along with his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, James Miller; and his daughter from a former marriage, Stacey Kesner.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Ronnie will take a final ride on Tuesday, February 7, in the Omps Harley Motorcycle Hearse through Winchester starting at 2 pm. This was his final wish.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ronnie’s memory to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.