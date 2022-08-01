Ronald Allen Feathers “Ron”
Ronald Allen Feathers, 73, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ron was born in Winchester, VA, in 1949, the son of the late Leonard Wilson and Helen (Greathouse) Feathers. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and earned his Associates Degree from Blue Ridge Community College. Ron was the owner/operator of Anchor Auto Sales and Apple Valley Welding. He loved coin collecting, NASCAR, and watching the stock market. Most of all, Ron loved his family and doting on his wife.
He married TeNoncee Ann Huffman on June 26, 1978, in Hagerstown, MD. They were happily married for 44 years.
Ron is survived by his wife; children, Staci Feathers Tenney (Jim) of Cross Junction, VA, Rebecca Feathers Harrison (David) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ronnie Feathers (Dawn) of Front Royal; grandchildren, Tiffany Feathers, Tabitha Feathers, Travis Feathers, Bryce Feathers, Amber Feathers, Colton Feathers, Emma Feathers, Abie and Madie Tenney, Grayson and Lincoln Harrison; great-grandchildren, Cohen Feathers, Channing Lowry, and Truleigh Feathers; sister, Linda Susan Kline of Augusta, WV; and his canine companions, Riggs and Lucy Lu.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Feathers; sisters, Catherine Van Meter and Penny Miller; and brothers, Bobby Feathers, Donnie Feathers and William “Billy” Miller.
A visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
