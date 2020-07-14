Ronald Arthur Butts
Ronald A. Butts, 96, of Stephens City, VA passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Ronald was born in 1923 in Lyonsdale, NY, son of the late Clinton and Nellie (Ward) Butts. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in C-Company-157th-Infantry-45th Division-7th Army-WWII. Alongside the men who gave their lives, he fought on D-Day, Normandy, Battle of the Buldge, Monte Cassino (where he was wounded in battle), Battle of Anzio, and the Liberation of Dachau. He served 2 years and 9 months, through the duration of the war, and received a Purple Heart.
Mr. Butts was generous with his time, handyman skills, and quick to help family, friends and strangers in need. He was associated with the Boy Scouts of America as an assistant Scout Master, was a member of DAV and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. Mr. Butts was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, and uncle.
His wife, Anna L. (Urino) Butts, whom he married on October 7, 1950 in Utica, NY, preceded him in death in 2013.
Ronald and Anna shared 63 years of marriage and eight children, Julie Barr and husband, John, the late Michael, Patricia, and Ronald (triplets who died shortly after birth), Jennifer Morgan, Michael Butts, Michele Mignot and husband, David, Lilly Bryant and husband, Kenneth; ten grandchildren, Jason Barr, Jennifer Barr-Shaffer, Daniel Morgan, Anna Morgan Shoemaker, Michael Butts, Jr., Amanda Mignot Caruso, Gabriel Mignot, Joshua Mignot, Kimberley Bryant Tweedie, and Kenneth Bryant, Jr.; sixteen great grandchildren, Jonathan Barr, Olivia Barr, Isabella Shaffer, Adaline Morgan, Rowan Morgan, Contessa Shoemaker, Byron Shoemaker, Brittany Brooks, Luke Caruso, Rebecca Mignot, Jonathan Mignot, Caleb Tweedie, Jocelyn Tweedie, Kaylee Bryant, Kaden Bryant, and Sage Bryant; one great, great grandchild, Briellee Tweedie.
Along with his parents, his wife, and infant triplets Mr. Butts was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Seyer, Infant Kenneth, Donald, Charles, Richard, and June Edick.
All services will be private and interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.