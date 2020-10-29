Ronald Charles “Ron” Wehn, Sr.
Ronald Charles Wehn, Sr., 83, departed this life to be with the Lord and reunited with family and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Ron was born in Glassmere, Pennsylvania on May 1, 1937, a son of Charles and Garnet Wehn. God blessed Ron with the only mother he ever knew, Hannah Wehn, who raised him after his birth mother died when he was six weeks old. Ron loved Hannah with all his heart.
Ron graduated from Plum Borough High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1955. During the summer between his junior and senior years, he participated in training with the Marines. He joined the United States Navy serving our country from May 1955 to May 1960 stationed in Siapan, Rhode Island and California. He was a Seabee, part of the construction battalion.
Ron worked in a music store in New Kensington where he dazzled customers with his talents on the guitar, piano, organ and accordion. He later worked in the woolen mill before becoming employed as a manager at Montgomery Wards. His managerial position carried him to Winchester, Virginia. There he later worked for Rubbermaid, Inc., American Woodmark, and O’Sullivan. He was working for Loudoun County Public Schools responsible for various engineering construction projects when he became debilitated by an aneurysm and stroke in 1992.
Ron met and married the love of his life, Rosalie Dorris Brackley, on August 31, 1957. A spark was ignited as they sang in the East Greenwich United Methodist Church choir, a spark that lasted 63 years. Ron was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He has left a deep impression on the family into which he was born and the one into which he later became united. He travelled many miles through the years to be with family near and far.
Ron was a carpenter that transformed wood into useful and ornate wonders, a trait he inherited from his father and grandfather, and a trait that speaks of his meticulous care of everything around him. It was one of the ways he showed love for many as he made things and gave them away. If something was broke, you knew where to take it to be fixed.
Ron was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where his base voice could be heard from the back row. One of his first goals after his stroke was to return to church and sing. AND he did! He truly treasured his relationship to each brother and sister in Christ.
Ron enjoyed playing Golf, coaching for Little League Baseball and football. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was appointed to the Vocational Educational Board by the Governor.
Ron is survived by his wife, Rosalie Wehn, his daughter Rev. Lorrie Aikens with husband, Brad, and son Mike with wife Mary Ellen and daughter-in-law, Karen Wehn. Ron had seven grandchildren: Mimi Aikens Henshaw (Mike); Neil Aikens (Heather) and Jeremy Aikens (Mary), Tiffany Howard (Benny), Kathleen and Laura Wehn, and Audrey Wehn. But the generations didn’t stop there! Ron was blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren. Ron’s surviving siblings include: Sam Wehn (Pat), Charles Wehn, and Kathy Wehn. Nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews also survive him. Each person was loved by Ron. Each member of both Rosalie and Ron’s family were important to him.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Garnet, and Hannah Wehn; Daughter Susan Lynn Wehn; son, Ronald Charles Wehn, Jr.; granddaughter, Maria Wehn; great-granddaughter, Madison Good; and brother and sister-in-law, George and Dorothy Anderson.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, from 6:00PM-8:00PM, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A committal service will be conducted on Saturday at 12:00PM at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Rev. James Smith and Rev. San Kang officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, Virginia 22656 or Lynn Care Center — write Activities Fund in note, 1000 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
