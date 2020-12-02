Ronald D. Link

Ronald (Ron) D. Link, 74, died Saturday November 28, 2020 as his loving wife of 50 years Linda placed his hand in Jesus' hand, Ron peacefully walked forward to his eternal home.
Ron was born May 26, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia the son of the late Rena Cain Link and John William Link. He was preceded in death by two sons, Benjamin Link and Philip Link.
Ron was a true salesman all his life and was known to be one of the most honest businessmen in Winchester, which was proven by his customer base of consistent return customers. What can we say about Ron? He was an excellent provider, husband, father and friend. He made everyone he came in contact with laugh and he was known for his quick wit and his ability to find a silver lining in the darkest moments. His hobbies were work, work, work, and more work. Ron served in the army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He received many honors while in service with one of those being an expert marksman/sharpshooter, various good conduct medals and O/S bars while in Vietnam.
He married Linda Mason on February 14, 1970. He is survived by his two sons Jeff and Jon. A very special granddaughter Sky Link Raciborski and her husband Brian. Two special great grandchildren, Xavier Crawford and William Raciborski. He is also survived by a sister Ellen Starliper of Winchester, VA and a brother John Link of Washington state.
The family wishes to say a whole hearted than you to Shenandoah Oncology, Dr. O' Brien's staff and the staff of the Blue Ridge Hospice, Dr Jung, Dr Landrio and Dr. Flynn along with all the many nurses he encountered. These two teams of dedicated individuals gave Ron outstanding care and compassion throughout his journey in this illness.
A service of celebration will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home with Evangelist Richard Rexrode presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service for visitation. Interment will be in Mt Hebron Cemetery in the veterans section.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va. 22601.
Condolences may be left on-line at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
