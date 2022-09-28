Ronald Dwight Hockman Ronald Dwight Hockman, 78, of Winchester, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born June 2, 1944, in Romney, WV, the son of Philip and Grace McGee Hockman.
He was married to Sandra Joy Hockman for 46 years.
Ronald was of the Brethren faith and in his spare time he enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He was a founding member of the Shenandoah Long Rifle Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ronald "TL" Hockman of Winchester; sisters, Mary Alice Blizzard, Tippy Robinson, Vonnie Judy, Sue Keplinger, and Carol Mezzatesta.
His siblings, Arthur and Phil Hockman, Lolita Sine, Iris Gipe, and Romona Albright preceded him in death
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.