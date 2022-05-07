Ronald E. Boyer “Pops”
Ronald Eugene Boyer, 61, of White Post, VA, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home.
Ronald was born in 1961 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Elvin “Peanut” and Priscilla Boyer. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1980, and worked as a truck driver for Estes Express Lines. Ronald attended The Church at Skyline in Front Royal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed NASCAR, especially driver Richard Petty. Ronald also enjoyed working on old cars and gas-powered engines. Most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughters who were the light of his life.
He married Catherine Ann Ludwig on August 20, 1983, in Winchester, VA.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Catherine; sons, Ronald E. Boyer, II (Erica) of Stephens City, VA, Wayne Boyer (Jessica) of Stephens City, VA and Kevin Boyer of White Post, VA; grandchildren, Hannah Buck Boyer of Stephens City, VA, Jalynn Anderson of Stephens City, VA and Harlynn Boyer of Stephens City, VA; sisters, Jeannie Mullins of Warrenton, VA and Karen Dunlap (Gene) of Winchester, VA, plus numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Boyer; and brother-in-law, Leroy Mullins.
A visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6pm with a service to follow at 7pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Roger “Butch” Hammond.
Honorary pallbearers will be TC Albright, Teddy Smoot, Brandon Brown, William Taylor, Jr., David Nester, and Brian Link.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. Memo: Ronald Boyer
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
