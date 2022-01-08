Ronald Edward “Ron” Bell, 75, of Salem, and formerly of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Born in Winchester, Virginia, on September 18, 1946, to the late Lewis Edward Bell and Alice Jean Koon Bell.
Ron graduated from James Wood High School in Winchester, Virginia, in 1964. Ron enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and proudly served until 1970. He served an additional 4 years in the United States Navy. Gaining his knowledge while enlisted, Ron professionally earned his living as an Air Traffic Controller. In his spare time, you may have found him in front of the TV watching his beloved Washington Redskins, or anything sports related, as he loved sports in general. Above it all, Ron will be remembered as a beloved father, always taking time out to spend with his kids, grandkids and his 2 loving dogs, as well as a loving husband and friend to all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his loving wife of 19 years, Karen Coplin Bell. Left to cherish his memory includes his children, Kevin Bell (Deanna), Amy Lynn Hamman (Gene); Eddie Bell, Susan Lynn Cesternino (Chris); grandchildren, Chad, Trevor, Christopher, Olivia, Zach, Evan, Ethan, and Ryleigh; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Savannah, and Layne; mother of his children and friend Sherry Kerns; his loving K-9 companions – “Abby” & “Ziva.”
A committal service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm., at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meals on Wheels, Roanoke, and the DAV of Roanoke.
A special thank you to Intrepid Hospice for the love and care given when it was most needed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
