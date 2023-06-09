Ronald Eugene Skiles Ronald Eugene Skiles (Ron) went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 22, 2022, in Euless, Texas. Ron was born January 5, 1949, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Jacob Lee Skiles and the late Katherine Rudolph Skiles.
Ron graduated from James Wood High School Class of 1967. He served in United State Air Force. He worked and retired from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport as a Code Enforcement Agent.
Surviving is his son, Jacob Aaron Skiles (Sherry) of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Rachel Harmon of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Kate and Wade Skiles, both of Wilmington, NC, Jacob Shaeffer (Farmersville, TX) and Mason Harmon of (McKenney, TX); a brother, Archie Skiles (Pauline) of Winchester, VA; brother-in-law, James Stotler of Stephens City, VA. His sister, Gwen Ellen Stotler, preceded him in death.
Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the St. Marks UM church in Mesquite, TX. Interment will be at the DFW National Cemetery on June 15.
