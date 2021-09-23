Ronald Gray McDonald “Ronnie”
Ronald Gray “Ronnie” McDonald, 79, of Winchester, passed away September 17, 2021.
Ronnie was born January 1, 1942 in Middletown, VA, the son of the late Boyd Wilson and Elsie Reese (Sperry) McDonald. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Lynn McDonald and two brothers, Boyd Richard “Dick” McDonald and William “Bill” Edward McDonald.
He is survived by the love of his life for 47 years, Artea L. Tatters as well as her daughter Tanya Bly (Todd) and her sons Rick Tatters (Katrina), James Tatters (Shelly) and Robert Tatters (Janie). He is also survived by his granddaughters Lindsay and Anna, his great-grandchildren Addison and Avah and his brother R.”Bob” L. McDonald (Bonnie).
Ronnie took great pride in his chosen profession and derived much satisfaction from his years of owning and operating McDonald’s Floor Sanding.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Sunday, September 26 from 6-8 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Celebration of Ronnie’s life, officiated by his cousin Larry McDonald, will be held Monday, September 27 at 9:30 am also at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
At Ronnie’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit Ronnie’s Tribute Wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.