Ronald Hugh Graves, 63, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility.
Born March 12, 1958 in Winchester, VA he was the son of the late Hugh Presley Graves and Virginia Lee Bowen Graves.
Ronald was a veteran of the US Army. He retired from G.E. Winchester Lamp Plant.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Vanorsdale Graves; one daughter, April Kay Graves Fulk; three grandsons, Jarrett Fulk, Christopher Fulk and Michael Fulk; one sister, Reba J. Lafollette and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael W. Graves and Thomas A. Graves.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
