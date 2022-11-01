Ronald James Dennis
Ronald (Ron) Dennis, 72, formerly of Winchester, VA, died suddenly at his home Oct. 26, 2022, in Ridgeway, VA. He was the son of Margaret Funkhouser Dennis Luttrell and the late Woodrow James Dennis.
Ron is survived by his wife Linda of 22 years; his daughter, Lisa Marie Pyles (Troy) and their 3 sons, Cameron, Tyler and Trevor and daughter Morgan of Augusta, WV; his son, Ron Dennis and his daughter Kaitlin and son Christopher of Inwood, WV; a stepdaughter, Sharon Harold (Danny), their daughter Terri-Lynn (Russell) and newborn great-granddaughter all of Martinsville, VA. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Luttrell of Winchester; sisters, Barbara Jenkins (Garland) of Winchester, Linda Cass (Don) of Manassas, Kathy Moore of Winchester and brother Tim Dennis (Colleen) also of Winchester. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by stepfather Glen Luttrell.
Ron was a true hero, serving in the United States Army from 1968 to 1972 fighting in Vietnam.
Private services and interment will be held by family and close friends in the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriors
project.org or a local volunteer rescue squad.
