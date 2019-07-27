Ronald James “Pops” Hill
Ronald James “Pops” Hill, 82, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Mr. Hill was born in 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Pauline Elizabeth and Mahlon Sandy Hamilin Hill. He grew up on a dairy farm in New York. Mr. Hill was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as a Fireman 3rd Class, serving on the USS Hickox from 1954-1957. He was a retired employee of Tingue Brown and Co., Industrial Laundry Service. Mr. Hill loved NASCAR, the Washington Redskins, gardening and traveling. He enjoyed watching talk shows, was always quick to make a friend and loved talking to people. He especially loved all the different pets that his family had over the years.
Surviving is his adopted daughter, Suzanne Marie Whitacre (Patrick) of Winchester, Virginia; adopted son, Bob Hill of Draper, Utah; and sister, Malora “Molly” Marie Bolton of Natick, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his former wife, Susie Hill of Bunker Hill, West Virginia.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Dean Hill and sister, Janet E. Crysler.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fox Trail Assisted Living, 110 Spanish Oak Road, Stephens City, Virginia, with Reverend Kenneth Patrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601 or Alzheimer’s Association, National Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA 22102 or the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.