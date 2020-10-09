Ronald K. Bennsky, 64, of Winchester, VA died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care.
He was born September 24, 1956 in Washington, D.C., the son of Richard Kelly and Eva Maisie Bennsky. He was an insurance agent and owner of Jamison & Gore before retirement.
Ronald married Sharon Lake on August 4, 1984 in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; a brother, Robert Keith Bennsky (Denise) of Winchester; a son, from a previous marriage, Richard Paul Bennsky of South Carolina and a half sister, Catherine Shepard of Hedgesville, WV.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Richard Kelly Bennsky, Jr.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or S.P.C.A. of Winchester and Frederick County, 111 Featherbed LN, Winchester, VA 22601
