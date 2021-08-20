Ronald Lee Adams
Ronald Lee Adams, 87, of Winchester, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Warren County, VA.
He was born April 15, 1934 in Winchester, the son of Harley and Anna Braithwaite Adams.
Mr. Adams was a US Army veteran and had been an auto parts store manager.
He was a fan of Handley football, basketball and the Winchester Royals.
Surviving are his sister, Vauda Gaye Adams; a niece, Tammy Potter and her husband Gil; a nephew, Kendall Wisecarver and his wife Katrina; great nieces and nephews, Cody, Monica and Annalee Wisecarver and his two cats, Gray Boy and J.R.
Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
