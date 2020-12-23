Ronald Lee Sage "Ron"

Ronald Lee "Ron" Sage, 78, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born in 1942 in Monterville, WV, son of the late Glen and Lou Sage. He was a graduate of Tygart Valley High School, Mill Creek, WV. Ron was a Contract Specialist for US Geological Survey, retiring after 32 years of Government service. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Winchester, VA. Ron was a faithful servant and witness for the Lord. He pastored at Crossroads Baptist Church in Leesburg, VA, as well as ministering at the Loudoun County Detention Center. In his younger years he loved to water ski and play baseball. He always enjoyed hunting and fishing at Elk River, WV. Ron was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and dutiful provider to his family. His passing will leave a void in many a hearts and he will be missed by many people.
Ron married Nancy Jane Dneaster on January 18, 1964 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his beloved wife is a daughter, Kimberly Ann Hoke (Kevin) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Kaelin Sage Soto of Sydney, Australia and Carlos Ronald Soto of Leesburg, VA; great-grandson, Layton Walker of Winchester, VA.
Along with his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Ambrose Sage.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
