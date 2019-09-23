Ronald Lee Ware, 74, of Martinsburg, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Berkeley Medical Center.
Born September 29, 1944 in Winchester, he was the son of the late Everette Oscar Ware, Jr. and Jeanne Iris (Gruber) Lunceford.
He was a member of Pikeside United Methodist Church and a member of the Loyal Order Moose 120, VFW Post 896, and American Legion Post 14.
He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U. S. Army and was employed as an operation’s chief for the 167th WVANG.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tena Gail (Custer) Ware; two daughters, Jody Shull and husband Erle and Melissa Hyatt and husband Matthew; and two granddaughters, Jenna Shull and Isabella Hyatt.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Ball officiating. Military graveside services will be held at the Mausoleum at Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
Donations may be made in Ronald’s name to Pikeside United Methodist Church 25 Paynes Ford Road Martinsburg, WV, 25405 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
