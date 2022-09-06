Ronald Leon Haines
Ronald Leon Haines, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home.
Ronald was born in 1939 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Leo Leon Haines and Clara Bessie Haines. He served our country in the United States Air Force. Ronald retired from the office staff at Crown Cork and Seal and belonged to Stonebrook Sports Club. He enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and roller skating in his younger years.
Ronald is survived by cousins, Alice Smith and Rebecca Graves-Wyckoff, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Lemley, Rosalie Longerbeam, Barbara Culp and Mary Wise.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park with a reception held Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Reception Center after. Officiating the service will be Pastor Bill Ball of Pikeside United Methodist Church in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions to be made in Ronald’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.