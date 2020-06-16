Ronald P. Kercheval

Ronald Preston Kercheval, 83, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Kercheval was born October 4, 1936 in Berryville, Virginia, the son of the late Preston V. Kercheval and Audrey Pauline Baker Kercheval.
He married Gail Levi on July 28, 1958 in Merrifield, Virginia.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1955 and a graduate of Shenandoah College, Class of 1972. He served in the U. S. Army Signal Corps in Fort Gordon, Georgia.
He worked as a printing officer with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1994. He was instrumental in developing CD-ROM technology for the Corps in the 1980’s.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are three nephews, Charles Anthony Levi (Linda) of Tom Ball, TX, Edward Keith Levi (Cheryl) of Berryville, VA, and Darrin Tracy Levi (Marina) of Winchester, VA; a niece, Carman Levi Dodge (Ronald) of Winchester, VA; and cousins, Joan Kercheval Dodson of Winchester, VA, Sandra Larrick of Hanover, PA, Richard Chapman of Key West, FL, Henry Baker of Keyser, WV, and Joseph Baker of Oil City, PA.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Rev. Dan McCoig officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to First Presbyterian Church, 116 South Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
