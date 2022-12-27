Ronald (Ronnie) Eugene White
Ronald (Ronnie) Eugene White, 62, of Stephens City, VA, went on to his reward in Heaven on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronnie was born July 20, 1960, in Winchester, VA. He was the son of the late Earl (Buddy) White and Florence (Hoppy) White. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1978. He worked at Lamar-Sloan Ford, prior to his career at Pifer Office Supply where he worked as a warehouse manager and salesmen. He was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ and attended Antioch Church of Woodstock, VA.
Ronnie married the love of his life, Barbara, on May 13, 1989 ,in Winchester, VA. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lindsey Pozniak (Matt) of Stephens City, VA., and Michelle Johnson (Kenny) of Winchester, VA; and four grandchildren: Adalynn Larsen, Lola Pozniak, Jacob Pozniak, and Reeve Johnson; brothers, Dennis White (Greg) and Earl White (Pam); his Aunt Betty and Uncle Dumpy and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ronnie never met a stranger; he was a friend to so many. He was best known for his hugs, jokes, heart of gold, work ethic, and the way he made everyone feel like family. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to auctions, and listening to bluegrass and country music. Some of Ronnie's favorite places to visit were the Blue Ridge Parkway, Nags Head, Lancaster, and Tybee Island. He enjoyed drives with his wife, trying new restaurants and dishes, and being in the kitchen. He was the very best Pappy to his grandchildren, never missing the opportunity to see them participate in their favorite activities. There was nothing more special to him than time spent with each of his grandchildren. He was an inspiration to many friends, family, medical staff and students with his outlook on life and how he never wavered in his faith throughout his journey with cancer. Ronnie was one of a kind and will truly be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City. Visitation begins at 5pm, celebration at 6pm led by friend, Pastor Doug Rinker. Fellowship meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/
78101b16 to help his wife offset unexpected medical costs.
