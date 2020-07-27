Ronald “Ronnie” Paul Borror
Ronald “Ronnie” Paul Borror, 85, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ronnie was born February 18, 1935 in Petersburg, WV; the son of the late John Elvin and Ethel May Shaffer Borror. He served his country in the US Army. Ronnie was a member of the Winchester Moose and Grace Lutheran Church. He loved God, his family and country. He enjoyed playing music and learned to play many instruments by ear.
He married Carolyn Lough Borror, September 1, 1956 in Petersburg, WV.
Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter, Tina Lisa Flinner (Rodney) of Wooster, OH; grandchildren, Derek William Wiltse (Abigail) of Newburgh, NY, Daniel Paul Wiltse (Melinda) of Chardon, OH, Jonathan Richard Wiltse (Driana) of Painesville, OH and Tiana Leigh Flinner of Wooster, OH; great grandson, Calvin Miles Wiltse; great granddaughter on the way, Lylah Raine Wiltse; brother, Gene Eldon Borror of Stephenson, VA and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey VanMeter and brothers, Calvin Borror, Earl Borror, Elvin Borror, Glenn Borror and David Vaughn Borror.
Family and friends may call between the hours of 2:00 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
