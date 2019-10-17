Ronald S. "Ron" Zombro

Ronald Stephen “Ron” Zombro, 74, of Winchester, VA departed this life to be with the lord on October 14, 2019 at home with his loving family at his side.
Ron was born on September 12, 1945 in Martinsburg, WV, to the late Charles William and Rosa Owens Zombro. Ron and Linda operated Ron’s Auto Upholstery for 31 years, then Zombro’s Auto Upholstery (part time) for 10 years and Ron was a 1963 graduate of Clarke County High School. Ron and Linda enjoyed their time on their boat named “The Other Woman.”
He and his soulmate Linda Whittington Zombro were united in marriage on November 22, 1964 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town, WV.
Surviving with his loving wife Linda of nearly 55 years is his loving daughter: Kimberly “Dawn” Nichols and son-in-law George “Neil” Nichols, grandson Branden Nichols and wife Jessica, granddaughters Jordan and Kamryn Nichols all of Middleburg, FL and his brother: Charles W. “Buck” Zombro and wife Amelia of Georgetown, TX.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at the Redland United Methodist Church in Cross Junction, VA on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Erin Geoffrion. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a time of fellowship and lunch following the service at the Gainesboro Fire & Rescue.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Honorary pallbearers and longtime family friends are George Fritts, Albert “AL” Goldstein, Orlando “Lou” Padeletti, Donald Dunlap, Don Childs & Robert “Joe” Dunn.
To view Ron’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
