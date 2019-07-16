Ronald W. “Ron” Walther, 54, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on July 10, 2019, in Frederick County, Virginia.
Ron was born in 1965, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Betty Jean and William Lewis Walther. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1984 and Dowell J. Howard where he received an Electrician’s Certificate. Ron was formerly employed as an electrician for 27 years at O’Sullivan and for the last 7 years with H. P. Hood in Kernstown.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with anything electrical or mechanical. He saw treasure in what others considered junk. Ron also liked going to the beach, especially the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He enjoyed snow skiing and water skiing in his younger years, and was very fond of his animals.
Surviving with his parents is his companion, Shannon Anderson; sons, Bryce Walther and Colin Walther, both of Clarke County, Virginia; sister, Brenda Partlow (David) of Winchester, Virginia; brothers, Robert L. Walther (Teresa) and Roger L. Walther (Deborah), all of Winchester, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his canine companion, a Chocolate Lab, McKinley.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with Pastor Brad Hill officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Frederick County, Virginia.
