Ronald W. "Ronnie" Bowman
Ronald Wilson “Ronnie” Bowman, 81, of Capon Bridge, WV, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center where he was surrounded by family.
Ronnie was born on May 5, 1941, in Augusta, WV, the son of the late Griffith D. and Alberta R. Shanholtz Bowman. He was the 15th of 16 children.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lynn Hill Bowman; his daughter, Teresa Jane Murphy; his son, Ronald Wilson Bowman II and wife, Ann Marie; his grandchildren Rachel [Joey] Cline, Natalie [Aaron Dick], Elena, and Jake Bowman; his brother, Gary; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He also had friends he considered family.
Ronnie graduated from Romney High School in 1959 and later attended Fairmont State University. He was a member of Capon Bridge United Methodist Church. As an avid sports fan, Ronnie enjoyed rooting for the Redskins, Nationals, Orioles, Mountaineers and Hampshire Trojans sports teams. To those who knew him, Ronnie was full of humor and always had a great story to share. Ronnie appreciated the mountains and rivers of West Virginia, often fishing, canoeing, and enjoying nature. He also loved playing golf and tennis. Ronnie cherished spending time with friends and family, always taking time to catch up with members of the community.
Over the course of his working life, Ronnie held positions at the Allegheny Ballistics Laboratory, Western Union, Surplus Property for the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia Spring Water Company. Before retiring, he worked as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 11-1 PM followed by a celebration of life at 1 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Hannas. Luncheon and fellowship will follow at the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Hall.
Due to his support of the youth, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ronnie to the Trojan Athletic Association, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV 26757.
To view Ronnie’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
