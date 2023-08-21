Ronda Howard
Ronda Raquel (Thomas) Howard, 52, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at VCU Health System in Richmond.
Ronda was born in 1970 in Fredericksburg, VA, the daughter of Jimmie and Betty Thomas. She graduated from North Stafford High School, Class of 1989, and then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Shenandoah University. Ronda worked as a pharmacy technician for many years at Winchester Medical Center and other places, she then went on to become laboratory manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific in Middletown, VA. Ronda attended Abundant Life Church in Stephens City where she was a member of a bible study group. She enjoyed playing board games, puzzles, cards and visiting the Arboretum. Ronda was an avid Washington Capitals fan. She loved spending time with friends, her family and canine companion, Darwin.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard “Keith” Howard, whom she married on June 29, 1991; her daughter, Clair Howard of Stephens City, VA; her son, Kyle Howard of Stephens City, VA; and her sister, Pam Perkins of Stafford, VA.
A Celebration of Life for Ronda will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 12pm at Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, Virginia. Officiating will be Pastor John Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ronda to Donate for Life America at donatelife.net, or to The Doorways at 612 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219 or via their website, https://www.the
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.