Ronnie Howard Miller “Pete”
Ronnie Howard “Pete” Miller of Stephens City, VA passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Pete was born in 1952, in Pineville, WV. He was the son of Raymond Howard and Dorothy Marie Green Miller.
Pete graduated from Osborne High School in Manassas, VA. After graduation, he went to work for Fairfax County Public Schools as a business machine repairman. Near the end of the Vietnam War, he was drafted into the United States Army and trained as a helicopter crew chief. Thankfully his orders for Vietnam were changed, and he completed his tour of duty in Germany. After his military service, Pete returned to work with the school system and retired as a computer technician after 31 years of service. Pete loved animals (having had many dogs and cats over the years) and was an avid Civil War and military enthusiast.
Pete is survived by his children, Melissa Miller of Madison, VA and Nathan Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; two brothers, Johnny Miller of Stephenson, VA; Terry Miller of Front Royal, VA and sister, Dianne Lockhart of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10am with a funeral service at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.