Ronnie Lee Lineweaver, 67, of Winchester, VA, passed away January 18, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1954, in Winchester, the son of the late Wilbert and Anna Lee (Milburn) Lineweaver.
Ronnie was a 1972 graduate of James Wood High School and worked as a machine operator for over 32 years with General Electric in Winchester, retiring in September 2010. After retirement he worked as a Warehouse Associate with Highway Motors. Ronnie enjoyed going to Sprint Car and Drag Car Races and he absolutely loved music. He loved being in a band with his family and absolutely cherished every moment and song they played together. He would want everyone to never stop smiling and would also want everyone to know that if they have any doubts as to whether or not there is a God they better rethink that decision and find their peace. Above and beyond anything else in his life, the Lord and his family meant everything to Ronnie.
He married his loving wife Cheryl “Cher” A. (McKessor) Lineweaver on May 31, 1992, in Winchester.
In addition to his wife Cher, Ronnie is also survived by his daughters Angela Dawn “Squirt” Carroll (Tone) and Kristy Lynn “Killer” Donohoe (Evad); sisters Pam Wilkins (Eddie) and Teresa Couch (Brian); his brother Timmy Lineweaver; his grand dogs Stella and Chloe, and also survived by his nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ronnie may be sent to: Shenandoah Oncology, 400 Campus Blvd., Winchester, VA 22601. Ronnie’s family would like to thank everyone at the Winchester Medical Center, the Cancer Center and Blue Ridge Hospice for all of their wonderful care and compassion in taking care of Ronnie.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 11am also at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel with Pastor Sean Devolites officiating. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Please visit Ronnie’s Tribute Wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
