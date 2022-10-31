Ronnie Lee Youngblood, Jr.
Ronnie Lee Youngblood, Jr., 59, of Winchester, died October 19, 2022, at his residence.
Ronnie was born February 10, 1963 in Colorado; son of Ronnie Lee Youngblood and Jackie Bowman Wardlow.
He is survived by his wife, Hanh Pham of Martinsburg, WV; daughter, Leah Phuong Youngblood of Martinsburg; mother, Jackie Wardlow of Washington, and his sister Rhonda Frederick of Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his father Ronnie Youngblood.
Services will be at a later date.
