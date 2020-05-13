Ronnie R. Hannah

Ronnie Roland Hannah, 78, of Bunker Hill, WV died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ronnie was born on December 22, 1941 in Roanoke, VA, the son of the late Robert and Stella Hurst Hannah. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict, a security guard at the Blue Ridge Community & Tech College in Martinsburg, WV for 10 years, a supervisor for the Piedmont Medical Lab in Winchester, VA in 18 years and a member of the New Life Christian Church in Winchester, VA. Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, traveling, Baltimore Ravens & Orioles and being with his family.
Ronnie married Sharon E. Van Voorhis Hannah on October 29, 2000 in Bunker Hill, WV.
Surviving with his wife of 19 years is a son: Ronnie C. Hannah (Karen) of Baltimore, MD; a daughter: Vickie Williams (Joe) of Pennsylvania; two step-sons: Rob Eaton (Kim) of Augusta, WV; Kyle Eaton (Charity) of Martinsburg, WV; a brother: Wayne Hannah of Harrisonburg, VA; a sister: Doris Greggs of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by a brother: Jim Hannah.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life to be held at a later date. Private inurnment to be in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Cemetery, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637 or New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601.
