Ronnie Robinson
Ronnie Keith Robinson, 54, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on August 8, 2023.
Born on November 25, 1968, in Winchester, Virginia, he was the son of Charles Chapman and Virginia Shepherd.
Ronnie was a graduate of Clarke County High School where he was a star football player. He was a very hard worker and was currently employed as a truck driver for Walmart.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Ronnie was athletic and enjoyed working out and staying in shape. His grandchildren were the joy of his life.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his significant other, Terri Ruffner; his daughter, Amanda Robinson; his son, Brandon Robinson and his wife, Kerria; his grandchildren, Camron, Conner, Faith, Preston, Elijah, Adalyn, Paizlee, Gage, Raegyn, Serenity, and Gracelynn; and his brothers, Brian Tumblin and Robbie Triplett.
He was preceded in death by his son, Justin Robinson, and his grandparents, Albert and Agnes Javins and Marshall and Mary Penwell.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
