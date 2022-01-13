Rosa Catherine Paige Brown passed way in the arms of her husband on January 6, 2022. Rosa was born on March 10, 1936. She was the youngest of fourteen children born to the late Randall Milton and Marie Baltimore Paige. Siblings William H. Paige, Helen Paige, Gladys Paige, Mazie Harper, Estelle Gillison, Albert Paige, Nelson Paige, Matthew Paige, Benjamin Paige, Alice Paige, Margretta Wilson, Dorothy Williams and Thelma Paige all preceded her in death.
Rosa married the love of her life, Thomas H. Brown, on July 10, 1966. During that time, Thomas was a member of the U.S. Army stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Rosa became the surrogate mother of many young children including nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews to great-great-nieces and nephews. It would be an unjust to include a few and not include everyone. We have shared years of fond memories that have enriched our lives beyond measures.
Rosa was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Rosa was dedicated in maintaining the gravesites of her loved ones. Both Rosa and Thomas faithfully placed flowers and cleaned the tombstones at every memorial and holiday celebration.
“Not all of us can do great things, But we can do small things with great love.” ~Mother Teresa
Rosa leaves to cherish her memory her faithful husband, Thomas; her surrogate son, Wesley Paige; surrogate grandchildren, Isaiah and Savannah Payne; and a host of special nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville, Virginia 22611. Viewing at 12:00 pm and Service at 1:00 pm.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.