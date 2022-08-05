Rosa S. Gardner Rosa S. Gardner, 98, of Berryville, passed away August 2, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Born October 19, 1923, in Clarke County, she was the daughter of the late Olvia and Katie Stickel.
She married Horace Gardner on December 24, 1946. Mr. Gardner preceded her in death in 1987.
Rosa was employed at Doubleday & Co. for 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, gardening, baking (especially during the holidays) and sudoku puzzles.
She is survived by her three children: Linda Jones (Mickey), Jane McDonald (Harry), O.C. “Bozie” Gardner (Anne), all of Berryville; two grandchildren, Robyn McDonald and Lynn Haskell; and three great-grandchildren, Cody Davis, Courtney Davis, and Lily Haskell.
Her brothers and sisters, John Stickel, Olvia Stickel, Fleda Stickels, Ida Leake, and Marie Stickel and a granddaughter, Erin Gardner, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Monday, August 8, 2022, in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, with family friend Mr. William Thatcher officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Jenkins, William B. Watkins, Gary Elsea, Brad Broy, and Jason Yarnevic.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Co. 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
