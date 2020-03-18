Rosalie Clara Boland, 80, of Strasburg, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her residence.
She was born August 26, 1939 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Samuel and Mildred Paesch Magri.
She was married to F. Warren Boland for 61 years.
Rosalie was a loving homemaker and raised her children in Alexandria. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark E. Boland and his partner Jan of Springfield, Michael W. Boland and his husband James Graham of Alexandria, Karen Foote and her husband Billy of Virginia Beach; grandson, Matthew Foote, also of Virginia Beach, and a great grand-daughter Emma Rose.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester officiated by Reverend John B. Haynes, Jr. Private entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
