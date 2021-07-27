Rosalie Glass (Brown) Lewis, 92 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Rosalie was born in 1928 in Harrisonburg, VA to the late Hunter Lee Brown and Elsie Marie Brown Barr. Rosalie worked and retired as an Accountant for Capland Heyman Law Firm in Baltimore, MD. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Rosalie loved playing bridge and belonged to at least five bridge groups. Rosalie was a huge fan of the Washington Nationals and UVA Basketball, she was attending games into her nineties and knew all the players names on both teams. She was very generous in her contributions to numerous organizations and charities, she also loved and admired Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, not only their movies but their dancing as well.
Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Lewis; first husband, Walter William Carpenter, Sr.; son, Walter William Carpenter, Jr. and brother Walter Brown.
Surviving are Rosalie's grandchildren, William "Jude" Carpenter, Patrick Carpenter and Christopher Carpenter; great grandchildren, Olivia and Bridget Carpenter.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 29 at 1pm with a service following at 2pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Reverend Frank Sherman of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
