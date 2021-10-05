Rosalie S. Keeler
Rosalie S. Keeler, 82, of Clearbrook, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her home.
She was born April 26, 1939 in Points, WV, the daughter of Boyd and Hilda Mae Iser Sneathen,
Rosalie married Wilbur Keeler on February 2, 1963 at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church in Winchester.
Along with her husband Wilbur, she is survived by three children, Lee Boyd Keeler of Clearbrook, Terry Allen Keeler of Berryville, VA, and Donna Mae Keeler (Jerry Sechrist) of Paris, VA, four granddaughters: Amanda B. Keeler, Terri E. Keeler, Chelsea L. Keeler (Jon Kidd), and Kasey L. Keeler, seven great — grandchildren, and two siblings, Larry E. Sneathen, of Warren County, VA and Ruby S. Markley of Winchester, VA.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home at 1:00 pm in Winchester with Pastor Diane Whetzel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 232601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.