Rose E. Knickerbocker
Rose E. Knickerbocker, a resident of Gore, VA since 1987, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 in her home.
She was an active member of Redlands Church and endeavored dutifully with Ruritan Club. She enjoyed sewing, bowling and was a wealth of information due to her love of literature. She retired in 2005 after 30 years at the Pentagon. She was a lover of all animals, especially her cats which spoke to her sharp yet humble nature. Her legacy of personal strength and self-sacrifice shall never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward J. Knickerbocker of Gore, VA; children, James “Doug” Knickerbocker (Leigh), Edward Knickerbocker II, Cleo Porter; grandchildren, Kristofer Knickerbocker, Robert “Kyle” Knickerbocker, Cody Knickerbocker, Gary Knickerbocker, Alicia Smith, and Patricia Easterday.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to ASPCA.
