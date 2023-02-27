Rose Jachimczuk Rose Jachimczuk, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Lynn Care of Front Royal.
Rose was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Pasqual and Michelena Capuano. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA. Rose was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus and attended the Senior Center of Winchester. She loved to crochet and read, she was also very diligent in wishing everyone happy birthday on their special day. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rose married Stanley Joseph Jachimczuk on June 5, 1954, in Brooklyn, NY. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lacovitch (Brian) of Chester Gap, VA, Michele Deisbeck (David) of Boyce, VA; son, Stanley “Butch” Jachimczuk (Diane) of Fair Bluff, NC; grandchildren, Geneiveve James (Tyler) of Winchester, VA, Elizabeth Jachimczuk of Howell, NJ, Angelina Smeragulioulo of Raleigh, NC; and great-grandchildren, Michelena and Stanley James.
Along with her parents and husband, Rose is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Capuano and Jessie Grimm; and brothers, George, Frank, John, Nicholas, Michael, and Anthony Capuano.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg celebrating mass. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm in Stafford Memorial Park.
