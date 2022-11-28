Rosemarie Ann Cason
Rosemarie Ann Cason, 85, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal, Virginia.
Ms. Cason was born in 1937 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret Flower. She was formerly a resident of Manville, NJ and retired as a manager from the Dow Chemical Company in Piscataway, NJ following a debilitating illness in 1987. Her resilient spirit, persevering fortitude, and contagious joy were a testament of her remarkable strength and steadfast faith in spite of her life changing disability. She was deeply loved and lived life to the fullest giving 100% in everything she did; whether playing games, exercising, or singing songs.
Surviving are daughters, Sharon Cason of Stephens City, Virginia and Susan Cason of Redondo Beach, California; grandchildren, Douglas Dempster and wife, Sherry, of Winchester, Virginia and Mallory Ebrahemi and husband, Joshua, of Redondo Beach, California; great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Dempster, Bryson Burke Ebrahemi, and Jolie Rose Ebrahemi; sisters, Geraldine Wynkoop of Pembroke Pines, Florida and Carolyn Galvacky of Somerset, New Jersey.
Along with her parents, Ms. Cason was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, Ralph D. Cason, Sr.; son, Ralph D. Cason, Jr.; sister, Peggy Pellicore; and brother, Howard Flower.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11 am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor John Lock officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia Church Cemetery.
Rosemarie’s daughters would like to thank the tireless and devoted staff of Lynn Care Center, who lovingly cared for her for over 15 years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rosemarie’s memory to Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron Street, Suite 100, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
