Rosemarie Leisch Gibson
A bright and cheerful light in this world was lost as Rosemarie Leisch Gibson, 56, died suddenly on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Rosemarie, who was born July 18, 1962, was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Leisch, Jr. and Louise Wilmer Leisch and her husband, James Junior Gibson. She is survived by her sons, Ricky Kitts and Joseph Gellner, and grandchildren Jayden, Wyatt, Kara, and Logan Gellner. She is also survived by her siblings: Joseph Henry Leisch, Juanita Leisch Jensen (Leslie) and Louise Leisch Kitts (Gary).
Rosemarie was a graduate of Clarke County High School, and a resident of Winchester, VA. She was energetic, unpretentious and hard-working. She enjoyed being “Gommy” to her grandchildren, decorating her house for all holidays, and watching the mortar shoots at the North-South Skirmish Association.
There will be a potluck picnic to celebrate Rosemarie’s life 2-5 p.m., Saturday, July 13 in the picnic pavilion at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Rd, Edinburg, VA.
