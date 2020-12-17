Rosemary Hoffman Smith
Smith, Rosemary Hoffman, 77, of Richmond, departed this life and entered into eternal life on December 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, K.V. Hoffman; and her mother, Mary Ross Hoffman.
She is survived by her brother, Ross E. Hoffman of Charlottesville; her daughter, Hilary B. Smith of Richmond; and her beloved dog, Charles Phythian-Adams, “Phythee.”
She loved reading, nature, writing and all things purple. Born in Vermont, she came with her family to Richmond as a child; she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked for the Charlottesville Daily Progress newspaper. She returned to Vermont for many years, working in the ski industry. She loved the mountains and the sense of community that villages engender. She returned to Virginia in the 1990s to care for family members. She will be remembered for her sense of style, her laugh, her kindness and the way she enjoyed conversations.
A service in celebration of Rosemary’s life will be livestreamed and can be found at www.blileys.com on Monday, December 21, 4 p.m. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date in Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice and CancerLINC.
