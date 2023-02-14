Rosetta Cornelia “Rosie” Walsh
Rosetta Cornelia “Rosie” Walsh, 63, of Winchester, was called Home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. The family will receive friends Friday, February 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will be private in Mt. Jackson Cemetery.
Miss Walsh was born December 3, 1959, in Woodstock, daughter of the late Lester Fred Walsh and Betty Veora Barnett Walsh. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1978, briefly attended James Madison University, then worked at First Virginia Bank in Mt. Jackson for many years. She enjoyed teaching Bible School where she was a member of the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church. She was an amazing and loving mother, a faith-filled homemaker, and co-host of the “Chris and Rosie Show” on Q102. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Fred Ambrose, and a sister, Betty Lou Rampey.
Rosie is survived by her son, Timothy “Timmy” Joseph Ambrose and wife Catherine of Mt. Jackson; sister, Kathy Rinard and husband Larry of Mt. Jackson; former husband, Larry Ambrose of Mt. Jackson; her partner, Jeff Dellinger of Winchester; half-sister, Marguerite Hayes of North Carolina and numerous family, friends, and cats.
The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Blue Ridge Hospice for all the love and care that they provided, and all the dedicated listeners of Shenandoah Country.
She will be remembered for her faith in Christ, her love of animals, her radiant smile and her heartwarming laugh.
It was Rosie’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664 and/or Doe Eyes Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, 223 North Church Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 (also, Venmo: doe-eyes-animal-sanctuary14 or PayPal: doe.eyes.jewelry@
