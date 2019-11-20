Rosetta Liz Jordan
Rosetta Liz Jordan, 69 of Front Royal, VA passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Rosetta was born June 6, 1950 to Cassie E. Hughes and the late Thomas E. Beckwith. She was raised by her grandmother Ms. Daisy Beckwith and was graduate of Warren County High School. Liz was a faithful member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death was the love of her life, Ronald Shag Travis whom she shared 51 plus years with. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are two loving and devoted sons; Ronald A. Jordan (Kimberley) of Winchester, VA and Waverly J. Jordan (Lucinda) of Front Royal, VA; one brother, George T. Chaney of Baltimore, MD; one sister, Nettie Chaney of Baltimore, MD, three sisters preceding her in death, Ann V. Jordan and Judy M. Taylor of Baltimore, MD and Evelyn Bunny Fletcher of Front Royal, VA; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts, one uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends, including Virginia and Tony Brown and her brother-in-law Robert W. Travis and sister-in laws Wannetta Travis and Deborah Jones. She was very close to her aunt and uncle, Cornelia and George Banks and Mary Timbers and family.
The family will receive friends at the Maddox Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 between 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Kent Jeter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
