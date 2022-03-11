Rosezella D. Godlove
Rosezella D. Godlove, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Rose was born in 1927 in Capon Bridge, WV, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lola Dean. She retired from the Frederick County school system and was a member of the Welltown United Methodist Church. Rose enjoyed going to the cabin in Capon Bridge with her husband John and after John’s death she traveled extensively with her friend Mary. She enjoyed yard parties and helping out at church during apple butter time. Rose loved her evening phone calls with her family and friends, especially Betty, Ann and Richard.
Rose is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John V. Godlove, and sister Margel Rosenberger.
A visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11am with a service at 12pm, held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Rose’s memory may be donated to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA22601.
