Rosie Elaine Reynolds, 81, of Winchester died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence.
She was born January 18, 1940 in Frederick County, the daughter of Willie and Susie Nicholson Dodson.
She was married to Floyd Reynolds for 25 years. Mr. Reynolds preceded her in death.
She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and loved being with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Melvin Shoemaker and his wife Karen, Willie Shoemaker and his wife, Angie all of Winchester; Jeffrey Shuemaker and his wife, Kara of Toelle, UT; grandchildren, Melvin and Matthew Shoemaker; Candice Bailey and Ryan Shoemaker; Erryn, CJ, and Sabrina Shuemaker; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Henry, Robert Dodson, Junior Dodson, and Emily Housden, and her beloved dog, Lucy.
Her first husband, Melvin Shoemaker, a son, Tommy Shoemaker, and siblings, Van Nicholson, Grace Roomers, Stella Henry, William & James Dodson, Faye Housden, & Kay Cooper preceded her in death.
A service will be Tuesday 11:00 am at Open Door Baptist Church 333 Jeremiah Ln, Clear Brook, VA 22624 officiated by Pastor Dave Hartley. The service will be live-streamed on the Open Door Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Casket bearers will be Dave Whitacre, Donnie Lingo, Jim Wilson, Eric Meyers, Tony Overbaugh, & Dustin Overbaugh. Honorary bearers will be Larry Sloan, Don Lingo, and Bob Rice.
Friends will be received Monday 6-8:00 pm in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Dr. Winchester, VA 22601.
Memorials may be made to the church at the above address.
