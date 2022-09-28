Rosita M. Evans
Rosita M. Evans, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at The Village of Orchard Ridge.
Rosita was born in 1940 in Elkview, WV, the daughter of the late Raymond Craft and Faye (Oxyer) Nunley. She graduated from Elkview High School, Class of 1957, and went on to receive her Associates Degree in Radiological Technology. Rosita worked in the radiology department at Winchester Memorial Hospital and then with Winchester Medical Center and retired as department head. She attended Redland United Methodist Church. Rosita is a former member of Eastern Star and was a member of Red Hat Society and sang in the church choir. She was an avid reader, loved cooking and devoted a lot of her time and love to her job at the hospital.
She married SMSgt Kenneth W. Evans, USAF (Ret) on December 29, 1957, in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2019.
Rosita is survived by her sons, CMSgt Kenneth W. Evans, II USAF (Ret.) of Winchester, VA, and LTC Kerry W. Evans, USAF (Ret.) (Michele) Of London, UK; grandchildren, Aiden and Iain Evans of London, UK, and brother, Raymond Craft Jr. of Saint Albins, WV.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Julianne Craft Powers, Dolores Y. Craft Hayes, and brother, Clayton A. Craft.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service to follow the following day, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2pm all at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Heather Bumstead, chaplain at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Memorial donations in memory of Rosita may be made to: Alzheimer's Association - National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA 22102.
